Data trails: Artificial intelligence is changing the way India borrows

India’s financial system now runs at digital scale. Industry estimates and Trai subscription data show that the country has over 800 million internet users and more than a billion wireless connections. UPI alone processes more than 10 billion transactions each month, with values exceeding ₹18 lakh crore inthe peak months of 2024. Digital payments now account for the overwhelming majority of retail transactions.

Each of these transactions leave a data trail. Artificial intelligence is increasingly analysing this data to influence how consumers discover credit, compare financial products and manage repayment risk. This shift is structural. It affects cost, approval probability and long-term financial outcomes for borrowers.

Quality control

Until recently, loan discovery relied on advertisements, tele-calling or branch visits. Consumers applied first and discovered eligibility later. If rejected, the application triggered a hard enquiry on the credit report. Multiple rejections could weaken a credit score before a borrower even secured a loan.

AI-driven eligibility tools are changing that sequence. Today, income patterns, bureau scores, repayment history and existing obligations can be evaluated before a formal application is submitted. Borrowers apply with greater clarity. Fewer unnecessary hard enquiries occur. Approval probability improves because applications are better aligned with underwriting filters.

Final decisions remain with lenders. AI does not override risk policies. But it improves match quality between borrower profile and product criteria.

India’s credit base has expanded sharply over the past decade. Yet many consumers remain new-to-credit or thin-file. Predictive risk models allow lenders to assess applicants more precisely than static rule-based systems. Approval is not automatic, but blanket rejections are reduced. For borrowers, that means fewer avoidable setbacks and more informed decision-making.

Better cost decisions

India’s lending market is fragmented across public sector banks, private banks, NBFCs and fintech lenders. Interest rates, processing fees and tenure structures vary widely. Headline rates rarely reflect the true cost of borrowing.

AI-powered engines now run personalised EMI simulations based on credit score, income and existing liabilities. Consumers can see estimated total repayment cost, not just the advertised rate. Balance transfer savings can be calculated instantly when interest rates fluctuate.

Retail credit growth remains strong, with personal loans and credit cards expanding at double-digit rates in recent years. RBI data shows credit cards in circulation have crossed the 100 million mark. Spending behaviour differs across segments, from urban salaried households to emerging adoption in Tier II and Tier III cities. AI-based recommendation systems increasingly align credit cards with actual spending behaviour, whether travel, fuel, online commerce or essential expenses. This reduces product mismatch and improves reward efficiency.

For consumers, the result is practical — lower effective borrowing costs and more efficient use of credit benefits.

Real-time risk monitoring

Credit score health directly influences loan approvals and pricing. A missed EMI or a high credit utilisation ratio can reduce scores and increase borrowing costs for years.

AI systems now track utilisation levels, upcoming due dates and score movements in real time. Alerts trigger when utilisation crosses recommended thresholds. Reminders arrive before penalties apply. Score changes are accompanied by context explaining the underlying factors.

Lower utilisation supports score stability. Timely payments prevent charges and negative reporting. Early warnings reduce long-term borrowing costs. For first-time borrowers, such nudges act as behavioural guardrails in an environment where financial literacy levels vary widely.

Broader data

While bank account penetration has improved significantly, credit access remains uneven. A large segment of India’s workforce operates in informal or semi-formal employment without standard income documentation.

AI-based models increasingly assess alternative indicators such as consistent digital payment flows, transaction regularity and small-ticket repayment behaviour. Underwriting authority remains with lenders and approval is not guaranteed. However, broader data improves risk assessment accuracy and reduces blanket exclusions. At scale, this approach expands formal credit access without diluting discipline.

Regulatory boundaries

Technology-led lending operates within defined regulatory boundaries. The RBI’s Digital Lending Directions, 2025, require explicit borrower consent for data access, transparent disclosure of charges, structured grievance mechanisms and restrictions on unauthorised data harvesting. Oversight of credit information companies has also strengthened. AI-driven underwriting must function within these guardrails. Innovation and accountability now move together.

Strategic takeaway

AI improves approval probability through pre-qualification filters, sharpens cost visibility through personalised simulations, protects credit scores with real-time alerts and broadens access for thin-file borrowers. It does not replace human judgement. Lenders make final credit decisions and consumers define their financial goals.

What has changed is execution efficiency. Decisions are faster. Comparisons are clearer. Risk signals arrive earlier. AI is no longer an added feature. It is becoming core infrastructure in retail finance. Those who understand how it shapes approvals, pricing and credit health will make sharper financial decisions.

The writer is CEO of Bankbazaar.com