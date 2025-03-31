Bosch gets demand notice of over Rs 20 crore from Income Tax department

Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd on Monday said it has received a demand notice of over Rs 20 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax department for assessment year 2022-2023.

In a regulatory filing, Bosch Ltd said it has received an assessment order dated March 28, 2025, for the Assessment Year 2022-2023, wherein a demand has been raised for Rs 18,36,85,366 and an interest of Rs 1,80,14,645.

The order is passed by the assessment unit, Income Tax department, it added.

"The company is in the process of preferring an appeal. No quantification of penalty has been passed," the filing said.

