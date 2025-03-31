MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bosch gets demand notice of over Rs 20 crore from Income Tax department

'The company is in the process of preferring an appeal. No quantification of penalty has been passed,' a regulatory filing said

PTI Published 31.03.25, 03:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd on Monday said it has received a demand notice of over Rs 20 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax department for assessment year 2022-2023.

In a regulatory filing, Bosch Ltd said it has received an assessment order dated March 28, 2025, for the Assessment Year 2022-2023, wherein a demand has been raised for Rs 18,36,85,366 and an interest of Rs 1,80,14,645.

The order is passed by the assessment unit, Income Tax department, it added.

"The company is in the process of preferring an appeal. No quantification of penalty has been passed," the filing said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

