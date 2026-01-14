Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery after government order over rider safety concerns

Blinkit has dropped its “10-minute” delivery tagline after the government asked quick-commerce platforms not to mention timelines in their branding.

The government intervened after gig workers’ associations struck work on December 31, saying such timelines were mounting immense pressure on delivery riders and leaving them vulnerable to road accidents.

Sources said labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting last week with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, to address these concerns, PTI reported.

Blinkit has already revised its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”.

Other aggregators, such as

Zepto and Swiggy-owned Instamart, are also expected to follow suit, PTI said.

“It’s a welcome move. It will ease the time pressure on workers, who can deliver at their own pace,” Dharmendra Kumar, president of the Amazon India Workers’ Union,

told The Telegraph.

He said the workers had to go on strike because there was no mechanism to negotiate with the employers.

“It also reminds us that there should be a permanent mechanism for discussion and solution of the concerns of the workers, who cannot go on strike on every small issue,” he said.

Aam Admi Party MP Raghav Chadha tweeted that quick-commerce companies print “10 minutes” on a rider’s T-shirt or jacket and bag, and a timer runs on the customer’s screen. He did not name any particular platform.

“The pressure is real, constant, and dangerous. This step will help ensure safety of the delivery riders, and everyone who shares our roads,” he wrote.

Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator, Gig and Platform Service Workers Union, said in a statement that the move was an important step towards ensuring the safety, health and dignity of gig and platform workers.

He said the union had submitted a letter to Mandaviya on December 24 and lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission with the same demand.

In a recent post on X, Deepinder Goyal, Group CEO with Eternal, which owns Blinkit, had claimed that the 10-minute delivery promise did not pressure riders or lead to unsafe driving as they were not shown the 10-minute timer on the app, PTI said.