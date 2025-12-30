MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Blinkit Chief Financial Officer Vipin Kapooria steps down

Kapooria, a former Flipkart executive, has 'moved on' from Blinkit, said people close to the development

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 30.12.25, 03:44 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Vipin Kapooria, Chief Financial Officer of Eternal-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit, has resigned around a year after joining the company, sources said on Tuesday.

Kapooria, who previously worked with Flipkart, has “moved on” from Blinkit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Neither Blinkit nor its parent company Eternal has issued an official statement on the resignation so far.

The development comes amid intensifying competition in India’s e-commerce sector and shortly after rival Zepto filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 11,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) via the confidential route.

Flipkart, Kapooria’s former employer, is also reportedly preparing for a potential stock market listing next year.

