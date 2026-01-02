Biman Bangladesh Airlines opts for Boeing over Airbus, plans to buy 14 aircraft

Bangladesh has decided in principle to procure 14 aircraft from US aerospace major Boeing, ending a prolonged competition with European rival Airbus that also involved extensive diplomatic engagement by the countries concerned.

State-run BSS news agency reported that Biman Bangladesh Airlines took the decision at its annual general meeting as part of its fleet expansion and modernisation plan.

“The approved order comprises eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft,” the report said, adding that the deal would be finalised after further price negotiations and subject to meeting other terms set by Biman’s techno-finance committee.

Confirming the development, Boshra Islam, general manager (public relations) of Biman, told The Daily Star today that the decision was taken at the airline’s annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, who is also the chairman of Biman’s Board of Directors.

According to Boshra Islam, the board of directors principally approved the purchase of 14 Boeing aircraft, effectively ruling out Airbus’s proposal, subject to price negotiations and other conditions in line with the recommendations of Biman’s techno-finance committee.

The decision follows an earlier pledge by the interim government to purchase 25 aircraft from Boeing as part of efforts to reduce the trade deficit with the United States. After further evaluation and scrutiny, Biman finalised the decision on the 14 aircraft.

Board members said the move was taken in view of the need to enhance the country’s aviation capacity, strengthen international connectivity, and meet future passenger and cargo demand. Sources at the meeting said that once the aircraft are inducted into the fleet, opportunities will be created to expand operations in both state and commercial sectors.

After completing the required approvals and financial procedures, the final contract will be signed with Boeing, followed by the phased delivery of the aircraft, the source added.

Airbus, meanwhile, had long been urging Biman to buy its aircraft, arguing that adding Airbus models alongside the existing fleet would make the national carrier more flexible, resilient and competitive. Envoys from France, Germany and the United Kingdom, along with senior Airbus officials, had said at a rare press conference in November last year that Europe was willing to support Bangladesh’s growing role as a key aviation player and that Biman needed modern, environmentally friendly aircraft, which Airbus said it was well-positioned to provide.