Bharti Airtel becomes first telecom operator to offer seamless mobile connectivity on Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has become the first telecom operator to provide “seamless” mobile connectivity on Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu over the Hooghly River.

According to a company statement, the project was undertaken to ensure uninterrupted voice and data services on the vital link connecting Kolkata and Howrah. As part of the initiative, Airtel laid 1.3 km of fibre across the entire bridge and installed network antennas on six poles to create zero drop zones.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, the West Bengal Police Traffic Department, and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel for West Bengal and Odisha, said connectivity along the busy corridor is crucial for daily commuters, as well as for emergency response services and traffic management.

The company further said it has rolled out more than 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal over the past three years to enhance network coverage and data speeds.