Apple adds protection for theft, loss of devices under AppleCare Plus cover

iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday said it has added theft and loss protection for devices in India as part of expansion of its AppleCare Plus cover in the country.

Earlier the protection plan under AppleCare Plus provided unlimited repairs for accidental damage while theft and loss protection was already available in some of the leading markets where the company operates.

"Apple today expanded AppleCare+ options for customers in India, including AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone. With new affordable monthly and annual plans, customers have more choice and flexibility in how they protect their Apple products and can keep coverage for as long as they need," the company said in a statement.

The company has made the payment plan for AppleCare Plus subscription also flexible with the introduction of a monthly plan starting at Rs 799 apart from the annual payment option that was available earlier.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone plans start at Rs 799, the statement said.

The cost of the plan will vary from device to device based on their price and category.

The company's latest iPhone 17 series is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900 apiece.

"AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts. With today's updates in India, we're making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance said.

Apple customers will also get a time of 60 days to subscribe for a plan which was earlier offered to customers only at the time of buying the device.

"In addition to new flexible monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscription choices, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone adds coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. Beyond providing extra reassurance in the event that a customer's iPhone is lost or stolen, the plan offers all the benefits of AppleCare+ users know and love," the statement said.

Apple customers in India will also be able to avail battery replacement service, round-the-clock priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts, available at Apple Stores and through network of Apple Authorized Service Providers.

"Customers can easily view subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices directly from the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Whether they choose a flexible monthly or annual AppleCare+ plan, coverage begins immediately," the statement said.

