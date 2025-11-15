Akasa Air to fly from Navi Mumbai on Dec 25, sets sights on wider domestic expansion

Akasa Air on Saturday said it is will commence operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), in a staggered manner, starting December 25.

Connecting directly with four Indian cities, Akasa Air will operate its maiden flight between Delhi and NMIA on December 25 which will be followed by services to Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad in subsequent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations.

The airline said it will progressively ramp up operations from the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, scaling up to 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures over a period of time.

Akasa Air has recently announced overseas flights from the national capital and also expects faster aircraft deliveries from Boeing.

Also Read Akasa Air plans Delhi international flights as Boeing speeds deliveries amid expansion

As part of its broader network strategy, Akasa said it is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

"For Akasa Air, NMIA strengthens our strategic presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India, allowing us to optimise capacity deployment and capture new demand pools across," said Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

On October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airport is built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.