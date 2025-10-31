MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India seeks $1.14 billion lifeline support from Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons

The Tata Group-owned carrier is requesting funds to overhaul Air India's systems and services as well as developing in-house engineering and maintenance departments, as per reports

Reuters Published 31.10.25, 02:03 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Air India is seeking at least 100 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) in financial support from owners Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development follows a deadly Air India crash in June that killed more than 240 passengers, plunging the carrier into its worst crisis and complicating its push to restore its reputation and modernize its fleet.

The Tata Group-owned carrier is requesting funds to overhaul Air India's systems and services as well as developing in-house engineering and maintenance departments, the report said.

Any financial support would be proportional to ownership, Bloomberg said, adding that the owners would decide if the funding will be an interest-free loan or via equity.

Tata Group, which bought Air India in 2022, has a 74.9 per cent stake in the airline, with Singapore Airlines holding the rest.

Singapore Airlines has been working closely with their partner Tata Sons to support Air India's transformation programme, including providing expertise and support to the airline, a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said in an email response to Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Air India, and Tata Sons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Air India's CEO vowed to improve the carrier's internal practices.

