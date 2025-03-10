MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 March 2025

New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai following bomb threat: Sources

The sources said there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane

PTI Published 10.03.25, 12:31 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to the airport here on Monday after a bomb threat note was found inside its toilet mid-air, officials said.

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 persons, landed safely in Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger spotted the note with the message "There is a bomb in the flight" written on it inside the toilet and alerted the crew, a Sahar police official here said.

The flight later made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found (so far) and we are conducting the investigation," the official said, adding they were in the process of registering an FIR against unidentified person in connection with the matter.

There were 322 persons, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, a source said.

The Air India in a statement said, "A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) on Monday. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board." The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 10.25 am, it said.

"The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities," the airline said.

The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on Tuesday, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then, it said.

"Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew," it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Bomb Threat Mumbai New York
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, EU open new FTA trade talks in push for deal to counter Donald Trump tariff blitz

Brussels talks intensify as New Delhi weighs trade survival tactics amid Washington duty concession demands
Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT