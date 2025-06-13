Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight AI 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 156 passengers on the flight and the bomb threat was recieved on board the plane, it said in a statement.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport for the Indian capital at 9:30 AM (0230) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back at the Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat.