Air India A350 plane's right engine suffers damage at Delhi airport

An Air India wide-body A350 aircraft's right engine was damaged after it sucked in a cargo container at the Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning, according to a source.

The airline said the aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation, and there could be potential disruptions on select routes operated with the A350 aircraft.

"Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine.

"The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board," the airline said in a statement.

The source told PTI that after landing, the aircraft's right engine sucked in the cargo container, causing significant damage to the engine.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said it is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred.

