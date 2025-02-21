MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 February 2025

Adani Group to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in next five years

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state

PTI Published 21.02.25, 01:54 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years, a top executive said on Friday.

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore.

"We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore," Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Adani Group Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A Kolkata story: A slum with hundreds of people on the terrace of a multistorey building

The mass of shanties on the sixth floor of a landmark is no Tower of David, the skyscraper that Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez gave slum-dwellers, but it is home to many families for decades
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses her first press conference as the CM, after a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Cong ruled Delhi for 15 years and AAP after that...yet, they never addressed issues of Delhi people

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT