Tata group’s Taj to debut in Egypt as Indian Hotels signs 300-key luxury property in Cairo

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Monday announced the signing of a Taj hotel in Cairo, marking the brand's debut in Egypt.

The 300-key Taj Cairo will be located at Opera Square, in the heart of the capital and will offer an all-day dining, specialty restaurants, wellness facilities as well as banqueting spaces for corporate meetings and social gatherings, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a statement.

"Debuting the iconic Taj brand in Cairo aligns with IHCL's international growth strategy of being present in key gateway cities of the world and extending the brand's hallmark warm and sincere service," IHCL Managing Director & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, said.

On the significance of the location, he said Cairo with its rich cultural heritage and strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, has long served as a vital hub for global tourism and trade.

The property is owned by Egyptian General Company for Tourism & Hotels (EGOTH), Egypt's state-owned enterprises responsible for the development, ownership, and revitalisation of landmark tourism and hospitality assets across the country.

"As the custodians of this iconic landmark, EGOTH is committed to ensuring that its legacy is honoured through thoughtful redevelopment and world-class standards. Our partnership with IHCL brings trusted expertise to this endeavour, and together we are creating a destination that will contribute meaningfully to Cairo's tourism landscape and its continued revitalisation," EGOTH CEO Hisham El Demery said.

