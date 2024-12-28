‘A statesman who reshaped India’: Singapore PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh "reshaped" India's economy and set the stage for its "remarkable growth", Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday as he expressed his condolences.

Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was the first Sikh to lead India and was prime minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

"Singh was a statesman who reshaped and liberalised India’s economy through his vision and determination. This set the stage for India’s remarkable growth and emergence as a key regional and global player," Wong said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Wong added that Singapore-India relations grew significantly under Singh, noting that the landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) was signed during his tenure.

"It was a milestone in our relations and laid the foundation for the strong economic partnership we enjoy today," Wong wrote.

He also said Singh played an important role in strengthening India’s engagement with ASEAN. Under his leadership, India joined the East Asia Summit in 2005 and actively supported ASEAN’s efforts in building a stronger regional architecture.

"Our thoughts are with the people of India during this period of grief," Wong wrote in the letter.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday amid the chanting of religious hymns. The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh.

India has declared seven days of state mourning. On Saturday, a state funeral with military honours, complete with a gun salute was accorded to Singh.

The former prime minister is credited with steering India to unprecedented economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of dire poverty.

During his first term in office, he guided the economy through a period of 9 per cent growth and sealed a landmark nuclear deal with the US that he said would help India meet its growing energy needs.

He was called one of India’s "most distinguished leaders" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former prime ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Goh Chok Tong have also expressed condolences, recalling the times of having worked with Singh.

“Singapore and India have a longstanding relationship. As PM, I worked with Singh to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation,” said Lee.

“Singh was a wise yet humble man of principles,” added Goh.

“We both believed that India should be a key pillar of growth within a rising Asia,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.