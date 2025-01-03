Why does respiratory problem worsen during winter?

The weather has been changing gradually since the days of Pujo. This is the time when various diseases start to spread. People with respiratory issues face increased problems during winter.

According to Dr. Sanghabrata Shoor, Consultant Pulmonologist and Joint ICU Incharge at HP Ghosh Hospital, "Those who have respiratory problems should wear masks when going outside during winter. Also, influenza and pneumonia vaccines should be taken. This will help control respiratory problems during winter."

Dr. Shoor further added, "Some respiratory exercises should also be done, as it reduces the chances of mucus accumulation in the lungs."

There's no need to panic about respiratory problems, but timely medical attention is necessary. Don't neglect symptoms like dry cough and sore throat.

