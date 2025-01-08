What is Seasonal Respiratory Disease? Dr. Ritam Chakraborty of HP Ghosh Hospital Discusses

Cold weather and dry air during winter can lead to an increase in viral infections. The reduced humidity dries out the mucous membranes, making it easier for viruses to attack. Common illnesses like colds, flu, and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) are more prevalent during winter. The lungs are particularly vulnerable during this time. People with pre-existing lung conditions require extra care.

Dr. Ritam Chakraborty, a consultant pulmonologist at HP Ghosh Hospital, has provided detailed insights on this topic. For a comprehensive understanding, click on the link:

Dr. Ritam Chakraborty | Expert Insights on Winter & Respiratory Health

According to Dr. Chakraborty, "Seasonal respiratory diseases can be broadly categorized into two types. First, those with pre-existing lung conditions may experience an exacerbation due to the changing weather. Second, those who previously had no lung problems may suddenly develop various issues due to the changing weather. Elderly individuals are more prone to such problems."

He further added, "People who suddenly develop lung problems in winter need to take special care. For instance, increasing inhaler dosage if shortness of breath worsens, wearing a mask while going out, avoiding smoking, and consulting a pulmonologist for mild cough or cold are crucial steps to be followed by everyone."

