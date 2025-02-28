What is a ‘Multidrug-resistant organisms’? Dr. Hirak Bhattacharya from HP Ghosh Hospital Explains

The term ‘Multidrug-resistant organisms’ (MDRO) is frequently mentioned in ICU settings when treating critically ill patients. However, many people are still not well aware of this condition. A recent study indicates that by 2040, MDRO infections will affect more people than the number of deaths caused by heart disease.

But what exactly is a ‘Multidrug-resistant organisms’? How does this infection spread?

In an exclusive interview with Anandabazar Online, Dr. Hirak Bhattacharya, a critical care consultant at HP Ghosh Hospital, provided an in-depth explanation of this issue.

Click on the link below for more details:

What is a ‘multidrug-resistant organisms’? Dr. Hirak Bhattacharya Explains

According to Dr. Bhattacharya, “Several new antibiotics are now being used to combat ‘multidrug-resistant organism’ infections. As a result, patient recovery rates have improved significantly. However, strict adherence to safety protocols in the ICU is essential to prevent the spread of these infections.”

He further emphasised, “Conducting proper culture tests and multiplex PCR tests is crucial to determine whether a patient has an MDRO infection. These diagnostic and treatment facilities are available at HP Ghosh Hospital.”

For patients, the key message is not to panic. With accurate diagnosis, treatment becomes much more effective and manageable.

Helpline No: 033 6634 6634

Click the link below to learn more: https://hpghoshhospital.com/

This article has been produced on behalf of HP Ghosh Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Studio.