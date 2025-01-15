Understanding the Link Between Stomach Pain and Gallstones with a Detailed Explanation by Dr. Atindriya Biswas

Stomach pain and digestion issues are common complaints that many people face. Irregular eating habits often contribute to these problems. However, sometimes the pain and digestive discomfort continue to worsen, which could indicate a higher likelihood of gallstones forming in the gallbladder.

Many people suffer from gallstones, leading to various digestive issues like indigestion, stomach pain, bloating, or acid reflux. Given the typical dietary habits in India, such symptoms are common. However, these symptoms may sometimes be caused by gallstones. If left unchecked, gallstones can lead to more serious complications. The best course of action is to consult a doctor as soon as possible to seek advice and treatment.

Gallstones can cause a variety of problems, some of which can be dangerous. In a recent interview with Anandabazar Online, Dr. Atindriya Biswas, Consultant at HP Ghosh Hospital, explained: "Gallstones can be small or large. If the stone is small, it may pass from the gallbladder into the bile duct, potentially causing a blockage. This can lead to jaundice or pancreatitis. If the stone is large, it can cause an infection in the gallbladder, a condition known as empyema."

This condition can be very painful and may require emergency surgery. Therefore, it is essential to seek medical treatment as soon as symptoms appear. Dr. Biswas mentioned, "Today, over 99% of gallstone surgeries are performed laparoscopically. Small incisions are made in the abdomen through which a camera and surgical instruments are inserted to perform the surgery. The entire procedure takes about 30 minutes to an hour, and patients typically go home the next day."

However, if gallstones are left untreated for a long period, there is a slight risk of developing cancer. Therefore, it is crucial to consult a doctor as soon as any symptoms arise.

