Understanding the Causes of Hearing Loss with Insights from Dr. Ashok Kumar Saha, HP Ghosh Hospital

Noise pollution has become a serious threat to public health today. Beyond causing hearing loss, it also leads to various other physical issues. The ear is divided into three parts —the outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear. The inner ear plays a crucial role in our ability to hear. Any damage to this part can result in hearing loss. A recent study suggests that prolonged exposure to 45 decibels of noise for three to four hours can lead to hearing impairment.

In an exclusive interview with Anandabazar Online, Dr. Ashok Kumar Saha, former ex professor of Calcutta Medical College and senior consultant in the ENT department at HP Ghosh Hospital, provided an in-depth analysis of this issue.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Saha explained, “Hearing loss is not caused by noise pollution alone. Certain medications, if taken regularly, can also contribute to hearing impairment. In medical terms, these drugs are known as ‘Ototoxic Drugs’.”

He further added, “Congenital factors can also cause hearing loss. If a mother consumes ‘Ototoxic Drugs’ during pregnancy, the child may be born with hearing impairment. Therefore, extra caution is necessary during pregnancy.”

