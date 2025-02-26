SAI International: A New Dimension to Education

SAI International Education Group, helmed by Chairperson Dr. Silpi Sahoo, an early childhood educationist specialising in cognitive development and a Stanford Executive Leadership Programme graduate, has re-engineered schooling in the K-12 space for its integrated focus on development, global readiness, and well-being. Founded in 2008 by visionary edupreneur, Harvard alumnus, and renowned CA, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the group has been the harbinger of a fundamental transition in the education system in Eastern India from rote learning to creativity, curiosity, and entrepreneurial thinking.

At its core, SAI’s philosophy, “Education for Tomorrow,” integrates academics, values, and well-being. Initiatives like the Happiness Quotient and Me-Time for Parents focus on emotional health, joy, and balance, while the curriculum blends rigorous academics with real-world experiences to prepare students for global challenges. Programs such as Global Transformative AI Internships with the National University of Singapore and the SAI Internship Program with multinational corporations equip students with critical thinking and technological skills.

SAI fosters a global mindset through collaborations in over 10 countries, encouraging students to build international networks. Additionally, the group excels in sports education, with students achieving recognition at both national and international levels, supported by world-class facilities.SAI has also received great recognition and is acclaimed with multiple awards of excellence for its unique approach.

All 3 wings—SAI International School, SAI International Residential School, and SAI Angan—have been consistently awarded the highest accolades. SAI’s curriculum and philosophy have even been studied at globally renowned institutes like IIM Calcutta, and SAI is also recognised as the No. 1 day-cum-boarding school in India for consecutive years (2019-2025) as per Education World.

Looking ahead, SAI plans to expand STEM and AI programs, integrate happiness-based learning, and establish global partnerships for cultural exchange and sustainability. More than an institution, SAI is a revolution in human transformation, nurturing intellectually capable, emotionally strong, and globally prepared leaders. It stands as a beacon of hope, helping every child unlock their potential and become joyful, lifelong learners.

This article has been produced on behalf of St. Sirdi Sai Education Society Pvt. Ltd by ABP Digital Brand Studio.