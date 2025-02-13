Opt for advanced heart treatments for easy recovery, discusses Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. PK Hazra of Manipal Hospitals

Most people are now suffering from heart related diseases due to changes in lifestyle, work pressure and irregular food habits. Shortness of breath and breathing difficulty have become very common, even with minimal physical activity. Moreover, the risk of heart attacks has also increased among the young. A few years ago, if someone had a heart attack, it often resulted in death. Although this still happens, the number of such cases is now very limited.

As a result of advancements in medical facilities and the use of modern technology, complex issues like heart attacks now have simpler solutions. Procedures like bypass surgery or angioplasty are no longer always necessary. Instead, advanced techniques like TEVAR or Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair have emerged. But what is this TEVAR procedure? When is this type of treatment necessary for patients?

Recently, in a special panel discussion with Anandabazar Online, Dr. Dilip Kumar, Director of Cardiac Cathlab at Manipal Hospitals, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist and Dr. PK Hazra, Director and Head of the Cardiology Department at Manipal Hospital, discussed TEVAR and wireless pacemakers.

Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. PK Hazra stated, “There are several complications associated with bypass surgery. For instance, if the patient is over 65 years old, bypass surgery becomes extremely complex. Additionally, after surgery, it takes a significant amount of time to fully recover and return to work. Moreover, since bypass surgery involves cutting open the chest, there is considerable post-operative pain. However, with TEVAR, none of these issues arise, and there's no need for cutting or stitching. As a result, patients can recover quickly and return to their normal lives. Most importantly, TEVAR is completely safe for elderly patients as well.”

The doctors further added, “In the treatment of heart diseases, one major aspect is the installation of a pacemaker. Although the process of installing a pacemaker or the post operation period may not be very complicated, when the pacemaker wires need to be replaced, there is a risk of sepsis in the patient's body, which can even lead to death. Therefore, modern medical treatment now uses wireless pacemakers, which are much safer and more secure.”

