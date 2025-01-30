Modern cardiac surgery brings revolution in cardiac care, explained by Dr. Sushan Mukhopadhyay from Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, and India is no exception. The growing burden of heart-related ailments has placed immense focus on timely intervention and management. Among these, cardiac surgery has emerged as a ray of hope, offering life-saving solutions and improved quality of life. With advancements in surgical techniques and growing patient awareness, the field of cardiac surgery is rapidly transforming into a safer, more efficient domain.

When to visit a Cardiac Surgeon?

Understanding when to consult a cardiac surgeon is crucial for managing heart ailments effectively. Persistent chest pain, severe shortness of breath, unexplained fatigue, or swelling in the legs are common warning signs of underlying heart conditions. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to disease progression, making early intervention essential. Diagnostic tests like coronary angiograms and echocardiograms play a pivotal role in identifying severe blockages or valve dysfunctions. Such findings often signal the need for surgical intervention to prevent irreversible damage.

Dr. Sushan Mukhopadhyay, Senior Consultant and Director of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, explains, “Modern cardiac surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures, have transformed outcomes for patients. Early intervention can make all the difference in saving lives and ensuring a better quality of life.”

Transformations in Cardiac Surgery

For many patients, the thought of heart surgery can be intimidating. However, modern advancements have redefined the experience, offering safer procedures, shorter recovery periods, and better outcomes. Minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) has revolutionised the field by minimising trauma. These techniques use smaller incisions, leading to reduced pain, minimal scarring, and faster recovery. Patients no longer face prolonged hospital stays or long recovery periods.

MICS is performed using specialised instruments and advanced visualisation tools, allowing surgeons to access the heart through small keyhole incisions rather than traditional open-heart methods. This approach results in less blood loss, reduced infection risk, and quicker return to daily activities. Furthermore, MICS has broadened the scope of eligible patients, including those who may not tolerate conventional surgery due to age or pre-existing conditions. Advances such as robotic-assisted systems and endoscopic techniques have further refined MICS, offering unprecedented precision and control. The patient-centered benefits of MICS have made it a preferred choice for many, redefining recovery expectations in cardiac surgery.

The integration of cutting-edge imaging technologies has further enhanced surgical precision. High-definition imaging tools and intraoperative navigation systems offer detailed views of the heart’s structures, enabling surgeons to perform procedures with unmatched accuracy. These innovations significantly reduce surgical risks and make the overall process less daunting for patients.

Tackling Valvular Heart Diseases

Valvular heart diseases are particularly prevalent in India and present a significant health challenge. Conditions such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation are among the most common and often stem from the lingering impact of rheumatic heart disease.

Aortic stenosis involves narrowing of the aortic valve, which restricts blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. Mitral regurgitation causes blood to leak backward into the left atrium, compromising the heart’s efficiency.

These conditions can have severe consequences, including heart failure and death, if left untreated. Unfortunately, many patients remain asymptomatic until the disease reaches an advanced stage, emphasising the importance of regular check-ups and early detection. Treatments for these conditions range from medications in mild cases to surgical interventions for severe cases.

Advancements in Valve Repair

Heart valve repair has become a cornerstone of modern cardiac care. Repairing a valve, rather than replacing it, preserves its natural function and reduces the risk of complications. This approach is particularly effective for mitral and tricuspid regurgitation, where the valves fail to close properly.

Using minimally invasive or catheter-based techniques, these procedures cause less physical trauma, facilitate quicker recovery, and result in fewer post-surgical complications. Dr. Mukhopadhyay notes, “Valve repair techniques have significantly improved patient outcomes. They not only preserve the natural valve but also enhance post-surgery quality of life”.

The Role of Prevention

While surgical advancements have transformed cardiac care, prevention remains the cornerstone of cardiovascular health. Lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, managing stress, and avoiding tobacco use play pivotal roles in reducing the risk of heart disease. Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are crucial in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

A New Era in Cardiac Surgery

The field of cardiac surgery has evolved remarkably, offering solutions that not only prolong life but also enhance its quality. Early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention are life-changing for many patients. Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, stands at the forefront of these advancements, offering cutting-edge treatments and exceptional care to transform cardiac care for patients.

Source: Dr. Sushan Mukhopadhyay, Senior Consultant and Director of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata

