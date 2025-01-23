Learn about the facilities of the Evening Outdoor and Sunday Clinic at Apollo Hospitals from Dr. P. N. Mahapatra

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata has introduced a new initiative to enhance medical services for the general public. Recognising that many individuals struggle to see a doctor due to their hectic schedules, the hospital has launched the Evening Outdoor and Sunday Clinic services. In addition to consultations, the clinic will also offer various diagnostic tests.

The Sunday Clinic will be open from 10 am to 1 pm and the Evening Outdoor service will operate from 5 pm to 8 pm. Patients can visit the doctor after finishing their work. Dr. P. N. Mahapatra, Director of the Medical Oncology Department at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata, said in an interview with Anandabazar Online, “We are very pleased to have started this kind of service. It offers patients the flexibility to complete their morning routines and visit the evening clinic with their family members.”

Click the link below to know more:

Your Health, Your Time | Evening OPD | Dr. P.N. Mohapatra ✨

Dr. Mahapatra further mentioned, “In addition to medical consultations, our Evening Outdoor and Sunday Clinic services also offer blood tests and various other health check-ups. Our clinics are staffed with senior, experienced technicians and doctors to ensure advanced health care. Many people have already benefited greatly from these special services. Both the hospital authorities and the doctors are hopeful that this new initiative will make things much more convenient for patients.”

For any health related queries, contact Apollo:

Emergency No.: 1066

Helpline No.: 03344202122

Email ID: infokolkata@apollohospitals.com

This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Kolkata by ABP Digital Brand Studio.