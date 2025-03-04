Heart disease can strike at any age, warns Dr. Hema Malathi Rath, Consultant at H P Ghosh Hospital

The number of people suffering from heart disease is increasing steadily over time. The concerning factor is that heart disease does not affect only the elderly; people of all ages, from young to old, are falling prey to this life-threatening condition. However, if certain precautions are followed, the risk of heart disease, especially heart attacks, can be avoided.

Recently, in an interview with Anandabazar Online, Dr. Hema Malathi Rath, Consultant in Cardiology and Interventional Department at H P Ghosh Hospital, shared her views "Smoking has become very common among the youth of this generation. Smoking is a major cause of heart attacks, which can affect individuals of any age. Therefore, any tobacco-related smoking, whether it be khaini or cigarettes, should be avoided."

She also emphasizes lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart disease. Social and economic stress, along with unhealthy eating habits, are major contributors to the increasing number of heart disease cases. Additionally, regular physical exercise is a habit that very few people maintain, which indirectly harms the body.

Dr. Hema Malathi says, "In this busy life, many people don't have time to exercise. However, physical activity should definitely be a part of your daily routine. If you're extremely busy, at least try to walk for 150 minutes a week."

Regular exercise, a proper diet, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle help keep high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure under control, which are major causes of heart disease.

Dr. Hema Malathi Rath on Heart Health & Critical Golden Hour Insights

But Why Does a ‘Heart Attack’ Happen?

The heart is surrounded by many arteries. Due to an uncontrolled lifestyle and the risks mentioned above, blood clots can form in these arteries at any stage of life. When blood circulation to the heart is disrupted, a heart attack occurs. Therefore, never ignore the symptoms of heart disease.

Shortness of breath, chest pain even with minimal walking, difficulty running, chest pressure, gas after eating or even without eating – all of these could be symptoms of heart disease. Whenever a patient experiences unexplainable chest pain, it is crucial to immediately conduct an ECG.

In an emergency situation, the patient should be taken to a hospital that has a cath lab. Try to begin treatment within the first hour of chest pain. Balloons, stents, or other advanced procedures are used to remove the blood clot from the arteries, which can result in the patient recovering fully. However, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart disease from taking over, and treatment should begin as soon as symptoms appear.

