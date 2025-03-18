Expert Insights on Managing Rheumatoid Arthritis with Dr. Rashmi Roongta from HP Ghosh Hospital

Fever, cold, and cough are no longer the only common health issues; joint pain or arthritis has also become a widespread problem. It's not just people over 40 who suffer from joint pain; many young people are also experiencing arthritis due to irregular lifestyles. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is a complex form of arthritis.

But what exactly is RA?

RA is an autoimmune condition that attacks the body's joints, causing inflammation and severe pain. It affects the joints on both sides of the body and is different from other types of arthritis.

Dr. Rashmi Roongta, Consultant Rheumatologist at HP Ghosh Hospital, recently shared in-depth insights on Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Dr. Rashmi Roongta explained, "In RA, the small joints are typically affected, including the wrists, fingers, knees, ankles, toes, and shoulders. The pain is usually worse in the morning after waking up."

She further added, "Apart from the joints, RA can cause pain in any part of the body. It can also affect the lungs, eyes and skin."

Fortunately, medical treatments have advanced significantly. New medications are now available to treat RA. With timely and early treatment, patients with RA can lead normal lives.

