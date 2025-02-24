Discussing the Treatment Method of 'Geriatric Medicine' Department

As we age, our physical problems increase. When people reach old age, they experience not only common physical problems but also various age-related issues. Aging also reduces the body's resistance to disease. Therefore, special care is required at this stage. The specialized medical treatment for taking care of the elderly is called 'Geriatric Medicine' or Geriatrics. Doctors specializing in 'Geriatric Medicine' are known as Geriatricians.

Recently, Dr. Dipankar Devnath, Consultant of the Geriatric Medicine Department at HP Ghosh Hospital, discussed this specialized treatment method in detail with Anandabazar Online.

According to Dr. Devnath, the Geriatric Medicine department treats all types of age-related diseases. Additionally, this treatment method examines every minute detail of physical problems and provides guidance on what to do and what not to do. This enables patients to stay healthy in the future.

The Geriatric Medicine department offers medical and non-medical benefits. After being discharged from the hospital, patients require special care. This facility is also available in the Geriatric Medicine department. Services are provided based on individual patient needs.

