Understanding the Role and Importance of Preventive Medicine in Geriatric Healthcare

In recent times, alongside advancements in medical science, there has also been significant modernization in the types of medicines available. For many illnesses today, hospitalization or injections are no longer always necessary — effective treatment is now often possible through medication alone. As a result, patients are recovering more quickly and returning to their normal routines sooner.

With age, the risk of various diseases also tends to increase significantly. That’s why it’s essential to be extra cautious about medications during old age. But how important is ‘Preventive Medicine’ in geriatric care? And what exactly is ‘Preventive Medicine’?

In an in-depth discussion with Anandabazar.com, Dr. Narayan Bandopadhyay, Consultant Physician at HP Ghosh Hospital, sheds light on this important topic.

Click the link to learn more:

Preventive Medicine & Adult Vaccination | Dr. Narayan Banerjee

According to Dr. Bandopadhyay:

Firstly, after the age of sixty, it is advisable to stay updated with certain vaccinations — such as influenza, pneumonia, and in some cases, diphtheria vaccines.

Secondly, after the age of thirty-five, especially for women, there’s a likelihood of bone density loss. To prevent this from an early stage, calcium-based medicines or protein powders should be taken as a precaution.

Thirdly, age-related urinary issues are also quite common and should be monitored closely.

Following these steps can help maintain good health even in old age, reducing the need for constant dependence on medication.

Helpline No: 033 6634 6634

Click the link below to learn more: https://hpghoshhospital.com/

It is sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of HP Ghosh Hospital by ABP Digital Brand Studio.