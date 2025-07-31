ICU admission isn’t always a dark one-way tunnel, Learn from doctors how it can be a lifeline

The Intensive Care Unit, ICU, the very term is often enough to strike fear into the hearts of a patient’s family. When a patient’s condition worsens and treatment is no longer viable in a general ward, transferring them to the ICU becomes essential. This specialised unit provides round-the-clock monitoring and advanced care for critically ill patients.

What kind of services are provided in the ICU?

Intensive observation and monitoring

Ventilator support

Specialised medical care

Emergency interventions of any kind

Advanced treatment procedures

When a patient's condition becomes critical, doctors often recommend shifting them to the ICU. However, for many, just hearing the term ICU triggers fear and anxiety. It’s commonly believed that ICU admission signals the patient is nearing the end or has minimal chances of recovery. In reality, these assumptions are largely incorrect. The ICU is a place of specialised care aimed at recovery, not a final destination.

Dr. Payel Bose from the Critical Care Department at Manipal Hospitals, EM Bypass, and Dr. Chandrashish Chakraborty, a specialist in Respiratory Medicine and Critical Care at Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur, shared detailed insights with anandabazar.com.

Click the link below to know more:

Inside the ICU: Myths vs. Facts – An Expert Take | Manipal Hospital Mukundapur

Where are patients typically transferred to the ICU from?

General ward or cabin: If a patient’s condition deteriorates, they are promptly moved to the ICU for advanced medical attention.

Emergency department: Patients admitted with severe conditions such as accidents, heart attacks, strokes, or other medical emergencies are often shifted to the ICU after initial stabilisation.

Operation theatre: After complex surgeries, patients may be kept in the ICU for a period of close observation and post-operative care.

Another hospital: In some cases, patients are referred to better-equipped hospitals with advanced ICU facilities when the current hospital lacks necessary infrastructure.

Directly from home care or ambulance: Critically ill patients are sometimes admitted straight to the ICU via ambulance. In the ambulance they may receive basic life support even before reaching the hospital.

The ICU is not just a section of the hospital, it is a life-saving infrastructure. A patient’s chances of recovery often depend on the speed, precision, and quality of care received here. It is vital for families to understand the gravity of the situation, act promptly, and trust the guidance of the medical team.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur by ABP Digital Brand Hub.