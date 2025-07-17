Shaping tomorrow’s innovators: Why aspiring engineers prefer this institute in Eastern India

Industries worldwide are being reshaped by the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science. This transformation presents a critical challenge for the engineering education sector in India: bridging the gap between academic training and industry demands. Today’s industries seek professionals who are not only technically proficient but also creative and adaptable.

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, shapes the next generations of problem solvers, innovators, and future tech leaders through a blend of tradition, academic excellence, strong foundational knowledge, as well as hands-on experience gained from various internships and industry-academia collaborative projects. The institute provides a vibrant, forward-thinking environment where future engineers can flourish and gain knowledge.

Engineering @ NSHM: Diverse, Industry-Focused, and Future-Proof

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, offers engineering education designed not just to meet the standards of Indian academia but also to prepare students for the ever-changing demands of the technology giants. With a curated, industry-relevant selection of engineering courses, NSHM equips students to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Programme Offerings

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

Computer Science & Engineering is an ever golden course that continuously evolves with time. The CSE curriculum used at NSHM comes from MAKAUT, West Bengal, and meets the criteria of fundamental knowledge required for engineers to establish and improve their skill sets across various domains under CSE.

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

Artificial Intelligence is omnipresent in today’s world. To remain relevant in the IT industry, it is essential to understand how AI works and how to harness its full potential to solve real-world problems. At NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, students undergo extensive training, internships, and project-based learning to immerse themselves in the world of Artificial Intelligence and stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry.

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

In today’s world, data and information are the most powerful tools. Mastering data interpretation and analysis means gaining the power to influence decisions and drive change. Tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Facebook thrive on data-driven decision-making and that’s exactly what NSHM Knowledge Campus imparts to its students.

B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)

A seamless integration of embedded systems, electronics, and communication to get students ready for both established and new fields like robotics, the Internet of Things, and next-generation networking. The ECE department at NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, is equipped with state-of-the-art labs for designing and building microcontrollers, signal processing systems, IoT devices, and advanced networking solutions to help students hone their skills for fields where software alone is not enough.

Every programme is AICTE approved and aligned with the updated NEP 2020 guidelines, featuring a credit-based flexible curriculum that promotes project-based learning, interdisciplinary research, and collaboration with industry.

Why Choose NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur for Building a Career in Engineering?

NSHM Knowledge Campus in Durgapur is more than just an educational institute; it is a launchpad for visionaries, innovators, changemakers, and future leaders. Choosing NSHM means prioritising relevance over routine, innovation over stagnation, and a career that is prepared for the future, globally conscious, and significantly influential.

Exclusive Industry Collaborations: NSHM is the only institute in Eastern West Bengal selected for the prestigious IBM SkillsBuild programme. This offers students in-depth training in AI, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and more, along with certifications from IBM. Practical Exposure via National Apprenticeship: Through its tie-up with the Ministry of Education’s Board of Practical Training (BOPT-Eastern Region), NSHM provides students with real-world experience under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), coupled with job fairs and skill-based training. Global Learning with Open Development Platform (USA): NSHM offers internship opportunities in collaboration with the Open Development Platform, USA. Eligible students can participate in research projects that might qualify for funding from organisations such as the National Science Foundation. Hands-On Internships with BSNL: Students gain hands-on experience in advanced communication technologies like 5G, IoT, and cybersecurity, enhancing their job prospects in the IT and telecom industries. Virtual Internships with EduSkills & AICTE: These initiatives connect academic learning with industry needs, ensuring students stay aligned with current technological advancements. Academic Partnerships with NIT Kurukshetra: Through this collaboration, NSHM fosters joint research, skill development programmes, and innovation-driven initiatives including incubation and mentorship.

Engineering Internships and Placement Highlights

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur believes in gaining knowledge through hands-on experience. NSHM provides various early internships programmes and placement assistance through collaboration with various testing and coding platforms such as HackerRank, HackerEarth. Our students are regularly placed into top companies like IBM, Deloitte, TCS, CTS, and others.

NSHM graduates are hired by prestigious firms such as IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Amazon, and Deloitte, with the highest package reaching ₹60 LPA and the average package being ₹6.56 LPA. Their preparedness for the working world is further enhanced by regular training and grooming sessions for placements.

We also take pride in our strong and constantly growing global network of alumni. The success of our graduates in some of the world’s most prominent companies is a testament to the calibre and strength of the education we provide. One of our alumni, for instance, is currently employed at Dassault Systèmes and earns an astounding ₹1 crore annually, an illustration of both individual talent and the global opportunities our programmes offer. This network not only inspires our current students, but it also serves as a tremendous support system, providing mentorship, guidance, and valuable connections as they embark on their professional journeys.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Knowledge Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.