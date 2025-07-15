Empowering Rural Bihar: Jute ICARE Brings New Hope to the State’s Farmland

The National Jute Board (NJB), prior to the commencement of the ongoing jute cultivation season, explored the potential for jute cultivation in the districts of Aurangabad, Arwal, and Begusarai in Bihar. Following a field-level survey, NJB extended the benefits of its Jute ICARE Scheme to farmers in these districts through the Jute Corporation of India, with implementation carried out by M/s Khalihan.

NJB through its Jute ICARE Scheme in association with JCI & M/s Khalihan, took the initiative to address the challenges faced by farmers. As part of this effort, HYV certified seeds were distributed at a 50% subsidised rate, and retting accelerators were provided free of cost. NJB also carried out village-level intensive awareness programmes to sensitise the farmers, along with field demonstration on modern agronomic practices.

Through the implementation of the Jute ICARE Scheme, NJB has achieved the following in the districts of Aurangabad and Arwal in Bihar so far:

• Farmer Registration - 1624

• Land Covered - 407 hectares

• Quantity of HYV Seed distributed - 13 quintals

Based on the above, it is expected that farmers in these regions will benefit from a boost in their overall income by generating additional earnings from their farmland, which previously remained uncultivated during this particular phase of the year.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of National Jute Board by ABP Digital Brand Hub.