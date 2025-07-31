Neurological issues need awareness, not anxiety! Learn from the experts

Neurological health is an essential yet often neglected aspect of overall well-being, but related issues are increasingly affecting people. From minor headaches to serious conditions like stroke or dementia, the burden is growing. Unfortunately, timely treatment is often delayed due to a lack of awareness. However, if diagnosed early, many serious complications can be avoided.

To address this issue, Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur, in collaboration with anandabazar.com, organised a special neurological discussion session. Present at the session were senior medical professionals, including Dr. Jayanta Roy, Director & Head of the Neurology Department; Dr. Amlan Mondal, Senior Consultant, Neurology; Dr. D. K. Pradhan, Senior Consultant, Neuro-surgery; Dr. Nirmalya Ray, Consultant, Neuro-Interventional Radiology; and Dr. Rajan Kumar, Consultant, Neurology.

In this special session, the neurologists discussed several crucial topics important for the general public.

Expert Talk: Managing Brain & Spine Disorders at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur

Common and complex neurological conditions covered:

Headaches and migraines

Stroke

Paralysis

Epilepsy / Seizures

Memory loss / Dementia

Nerve weakness or pain

Multiple sclerosis

Neurological movement disorders

Sleep disorders

Spinal disorders

Overlooking these conditions can result in progressively severe complications. Early medical consultation is therefore crucial. The primary objective is to raise awareness about neurological health and provide the public with better access to expert care.

So don’t be afraid, consult a doctor at the earliest signs.

