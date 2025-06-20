Wellness in every lesson: A new approach to student well-being through yoga

As millions across the globe gathered on June 21st to observe International Yoga Day, Narayana Schools in West Bengal emerged as a pioneer in integrating yoga into daily educational routines, demonstrating remarkable results in supporting young minds facing mounting academic and social pressures.

The ancient practice, which strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness, has become a cornerstone of Narayana's holistic educational approach, especially relevant for today’s youth navigating digital distractions, competitive academics, and mental health challenges unlike any faced by previous generations.

At Narayana Schools across West Bengal, educators have reported remarkable improvements in student concentration and emotional regulation since implementing comprehensive yoga programmes. Students who practice yoga demonstrate enhanced focus during study sessions, better stress management during examinations, and improved peer relationships through increased mindfulness and empathy.

Ms. Priyanka Mukherjee, Academics Head, Narayana Schools, West Bengal, said, "What sets Narayana Schools apart is our systematic implementation of yoga as more than just physical exercise. It’s woven into the fabric of our educational philosophy. We have developed a structured programme that combines traditional yoga practices with modern pedagogical approaches, creating a unique learning environment where academic excellence coexists with mental wellness."

She added, “Yoga has become an integral part of our students' daily routine because we witness firsthand how it transforms their approach to learning and life’s challenges. When students practice yoga regularly, they develop better self-awareness, improved concentration, and the resilience that serves them both inside and outside the classroom.”

Narayana's innovative yoga programme extends beyond physical postures, incorporating breathing exercises and meditation techniques specifically designed for young learners. The school has trained specialised instructors who are well-versed in both yoga principles and child psychology, ensuring age-appropriate practices that effectively engage students from elementary to senior levels.

As International Yoga Day continues to gain global momentum, Narayana Schools stands as a beacon of educational innovation, proving that ancient wisdom can provide modern solutions to contemporary challenges. Their commitment to integrating yoga into daily school life has created a model that other institutions across West Bengal are beginning to emulate, positioning Narayana as a thought leader in holistic education that prepares students for both academic success and lifelong wellness.

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Narayana Schools by ABP Digital Brand Hub.