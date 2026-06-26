Book name- RESONANT HISTORIES: INDIA AND THE ARAB WORLD

Edited by- Puja Vaish, Suheyla Takesh and Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi

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Published by- Mapin, Price- Rs 1,950

RESONANT HISTORIES: INDIA AND THE ARAB WORLD, is a visual journey spanning paintings, sculptures, textiles, ceramics and works on paper. The volume places the geometric austerity of the likes of Nasreen Mohamedi alongside the politically-charged works of other artists from Egypt, Palestine, Iraq and beyond, creating unexpected conversations across borders. The reproductions are lavish and thoughtfully sequenced, allowing readers to trace recurring motifs of migration, memory, nationhood and modernity. The book captures the energy of newly-independent societies experimenting with form while remaining rooted in local traditions. Rather than presenting modern art as a series of isolated national stories, it reveals a dense web of encounters shaped by travel, education and shared political aspirations. Beautifully designed and richly illustrated, this book rewards both casual browsing and close study, offering fresh ways of seeing familiar histories.