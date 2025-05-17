MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 17 May 2025

‘Which should we believe?’: Iran’s President says Trump speaks of peace and threatens at same time

Amid confusion over a US proposal, Iran’s president calls out Trump’s contradictions while vowing to continue talks without backing down

Reuters Published 17.05.25, 01:53 PM
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and US President Donald Trump

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and US President Donald Trump Reuters

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump speaks simultaneously about peace and threats.

"Which should we believe?" Pezeshkian said at a naval event in Tehran. "On the one hand, he speaks of peace and on the other, he threatens with the most advanced tools of mass killing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tehran would continue Iran-U.S. nuclear talks but is not afraid of threats. "We are not seeking war," he said.

Trump said on Friday that Iran had a U.S. proposal about its nuclear programme and knows it needs to move quickly to resolve a decades-long dispute.

"More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad — something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates on Friday, according to an audio recording of the remarks.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a post on X said Tehran had not received a U.S. proposal. "There is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to (uranium) enrichment for peaceful purposes..." he said.

Pezeshkian said Iran would not "back down from our legitimate rights".

"Because we refuse to bow to bullying, they say we are source of instability in the region," he said.

A fourth round of Iran-U.S. talks ended in Oman last Sunday. A new round has not been scheduled yet.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

UK foreign minister David Lammy says ‘working with US’ to ensure India-Pakistan peace

Delhi maintains that what is in place is a bilateral ‘understanding’ – not a ceasefire – with Islamabad, and has vehemently rejected any suggestion of mediation
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Knowing the record of environment ministry, they give two hoots for SC orders

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT