MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 13 February 2025

'We need to delete entire agencies' and 'remove roots of weed': Elon Musk to US govt

The CEO of SpaceX makes the comments at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

AP Published 13.02.25, 11:37 AM
Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. PTI

Elon Musk called Thursday to “delete entire agencies” from the United States' federal government.

Musk has consolidated control over large swaths of the government with President Donald Trump's blessing since assuming leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency. That's included sidelining career officials, gaining access to sensitive databases and inviting a constitutional clash over the limits of presidential authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk made the comments at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Musk, the world's wealthiest person through his investments in SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla, wore a black T-shirt that read: “Tech Support.” He also joked that he was the “White House's tech support,” borrowing from his profile on the social platform X, which he owns.

“I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind,” Musk said. “If we don't remove the the roots of the weed, then it's easy for the weed to grow back."

RELATED TOPICS

Elon Musk Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Deliberate contempt of Constitution: Cong slams Manipur Governor, says Article 174 violated

'Breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state and the agony of the people of Manipur continues as they still await a visit by the PM who goes everywhere but Manipur'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Conversation went very well. Zelensky is like President Putin, he wants to make peace

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT