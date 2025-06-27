USD 110 million F-35 fighter stuck in Kerala, engineers fly in to fix jet from the UK

Aviation engineers from the UK are arriving in Thiruvananthapuram to repair an F-35B Lightning jet of Britain's Royal Navy as the aircraft continued to be stranded after making an emergency landing 12 days ago.

The aircraft is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group of the UK's Royal Navy.

The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighters globally, made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14.

The aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after developing an engineering issue, a British High Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport.

"The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft," the spokesperson said.

The F-35B is the only fifth generation fighter jet with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases and ships.

The official said the aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed.

"Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram international airport for their continued support." The aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions.

Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the aircraft and it was decided that the support of UK-based engineering teams was needed.

Days after the aircraft's emergency landing, the Indian Air Force said it was providing all necessary support for the "rectification and subsequent return" of the aircraft.

The HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group carried out military drills with the Indian Navy earlier this month.

Known simply as the 'Lightning' in British service, the F-35 model is the short take off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fighter jet that is designed to operate from short-field bases and air-capable ships.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.