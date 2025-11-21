US threatens to cut weapons and intelligence as Kyiv faces push to accept peace framework

The United States has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to press it into agreeing to the framework of a US-brokered peace deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

“They want to stop the war and want Ukraine to pay the price,” one of the sources said to Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said that the US wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday.

A delegation of senior US military officials met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss a path to peace.

The US ambassador in Ukraine and the army public affairs chief travelling with the delegation called the meeting a success and said Washington sought an “aggressive timeline” for the signature of a document between the US and Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the parliament speaker said he met a top US Army official as part of these discussions. “Ukraine needs just peace, security guarantees and effective deterrence of the aggressor,” he said.

Across Europe, leaders of Germany, France and Britain reinforced their stance in a call with Zelensky. A German government spokesperson said the three leaders agreed Ukrainian forces must continue to defend the country’s sovereignty.

The spokesperson added that French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured Zelensky of “their continued and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace.”

They also welcomed the US push to end the war, including commitments to Ukraine’s sovereignty and plans for security guarantees.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had not yet received anything official from the United States about a 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine, but it was ready to negotiate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Washington were in contact but not engaged in detailed discussions.

"There are certain ideas on the American side, but nothing substantive is currently being discussed. We are completely open - we maintain our openness to peace negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Russian battlefield advances were shrinking Zelensky's options.

"The effective work of the Russian armed forces should convince Zelensky and his regime that it is better to negotiate and do so now. It's better to do this right now, rather than later. His room for decision-making is shrinking as he loses territory during the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces," he said.

Continuing the war was "pointless and dangerous" for Ukraine, Peskov said. "The (Ukrainian) regime must make a responsible decision. Do it now and assume responsibility."

Zelensky has acknowledged receiving the US plan but has avoided commenting on its content. On Telegram, he said Ukraine was “ready for constructive, honest and prompt work.”

Moscow also claimed that around 5,000 Ukrainian troops were trapped on the eastern bank of the River Oskil in Kharkiv region and it had taken Kupiansk, a major town along the Oskil, but Ukraine denied the claim.