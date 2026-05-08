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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Mortar shell explosion in civilian area of northwest Pakistan kills six, injures 13

The incident took place in the Durrani Banda area of Hangu district when police were engaged in an operation against the terrorists who fired mortar shells that landed in the civilian area on Thursday

PTI Published 08.05.26, 06:13 PM
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At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a mortar shell exploded in a civilian area in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident took place in the Durrani Banda area of Hangu district when police were engaged in an operation against the terrorists who fired mortar shells that landed in the civilian area on Thursday, a police official said.

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He said those killed included minors and young men, while women, children and elderly persons were among the injured.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Hangu for treatment, while six critically injured were moved to hospitals in Kohat, he said.

The official said the operation was ongoing against the terrorists for the last 48 hours in the Zargari, Shnawari and Durrani Banda areas.

The incident has left the entire area in mourning, with residents expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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