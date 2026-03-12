US probe finds Tomahawk missile strike on Iran school caused by targeting error

An ongoing military investigation has determined that the US is responsible for a deadly Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian elementary school, according to US officials and others familiar with the preliminary findings.

The February 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building was the result of a targeting mistake by the US military, which was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part, the preliminary investigation found. Officers at US Central Command created the target coordinates for the strike using outdated data provided by the Defence Intelligence Agency, people briefed on the investigation said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials emphasised that the findings are preliminary and that there are important unanswered questions about why the outdated information had not been double checked.

Striking a school full of children is sure to be recorded as one of the most devastating single military errors in recent decades. Iranian officials have said the death toll was at least 175 people, most of them children.

While the overall finding was largely expected — the US is the only country involved in the conflict that uses Tomahawk missiles — it has already cast a shadow on the US military operation in Iran.

US President Donald Trump’s attempts to sidestep the blame for the strike have also already complicated the inquiry, leaving officials who have reviewed the findings showing US culpability expressing unease.

As he was leaving the White House on Wednesday, Trump was asked about The New York Times report on the military investigation “I don’t know about that,” he told reporters.

The people interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and Trump’s assertion at one point that Iran, not the US, was responsible.

“As The New York Times acknowledges in its own reporting, the investigation is still ongoing,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement.

People briefed on the investigation said many questions were yet to be answered around why outdated information was used and who failed to verify the data.

Still, the error has not surprised current and former officials.

The school, in the town of Minab, is on the same block as buildings used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy, a top target of the US military strikes. The site of the school was originally part of the base. Officials briefed on the inquiry said the building was not always used as a school, though it is not clear precisely when the school opened on the site.

Also Read Iran missile strikes damage at least 17 US sites across West Asia in war escalation

A visual investigation by The Times showed the building housing the school had been fenced off from the military base between 2013 and 2016.

Satellite imagery reviewed by The Times showed that watchtowers that once stood near the building had been removed, three public entrances were opened to the school, ground was cleared and play areas including a sports field were painted on asphalt, and walls were painted blue and pink.

The “target coding” provided by the Defence Intelligence Agency, the military intelligence agency that helps develops targets, labelled the school building as a military target when it was passed to Central Command, the military headquarters overseeing the war, according to people briefed on the preliminary findings of the investigation.

New York Times News Service