US escalates Syria airstrikes on ISIS with 90 munitions fired at multiple targets

The US carried out major airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria on Saturday, following up on even larger retaliatory attacks last month to avenge the deaths of two US Army soldiers and a US civilian interpreter killed in a terrorist attack in the country.

About 20 Air Force attack planes, including F-15Es, A-10s and AC-130J gunships, as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones and Jordanian F-16 fighter jets fired more than 90 bombs and missiles towards at least 35 targets on Saturday, according to Capt. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the military’s Central Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

The targets included weapons caches, supply routes and other infrastructure used by the Islamic State, Captain Hawkins said in an email.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes on Saturday came after American fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery fired more than 100 munitions at more than 70 suspected Islamic State targets across central Syria, including weapons storage areas and other operational-support buildings, on December 19.

The earlier strikes sought to fulfil a promise that President Donald Trump made after the two soldiers from the Iowa National Guard and an American interpreter were killed last month in an incident that US counterterrorism officials blamed on the Islamic State. The Americans were supporting counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State in Palmyra, a city in central Syria, when they came under fire from a lone gunman.

Those soldiers were the first American military casualties in the country since the fall of the dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Since then, US troops, working with Syrian government forces and the Jordanian military, have redoubled efforts to root out the remnants of the Islamic State.

Top US intelligence officials told Congress last year that the Islamic State would try to exploit the end of the Assad government to free 9,000 to 10,000 IS fighters and about 26,000 of their family members now detained in northeastern Syria, and revive its ability to plot and carry out attacks.

Though it no longer holds much territory, the Islamic State is still spreading its

radical ideology through clandestine cells and regional affiliates outside Syria and online. In 2024, the group was behind major attacks in Iran, Russia and Pakistan.

The deadly attacks against the American soldiers also highlighted the challenges for the nascent Syrian government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as it steers a deeply fractured country emerging from nearly 14 years of civil war.

In a statement last month, the Pentagon’s Central Command said the Islamic State had inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the US over the past year. In response, the command said its operations resulted in 119 insurgents being detained and 14 killed over the past six months.

US military and Syrian security personnel in November carried out missions to locate and destroy more than 15 Islamic State weapons caches in southern Syria.

Aleppo evacuation

Kurdish fighters were evacuated from a contested neighbourhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, officials said early on Sunday, a move that could bring an end to several days of violent clashes with government forces.

State-run news agency SANA reported buses transported the last of the fighters from the Aleppo neighbourhood of Sheikh Maqsoud to northeastern Syria, which is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

New York Times News Service