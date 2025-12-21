MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

US launches major airstrikes on Islamic State in Syria after President Trump vows revenge

Strike targets over 70 ISIS sites across central Syria as Trump vows vengeance for deaths of two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter Jordan assists operation

Eric Schmitt Published 21.12.25, 07:59 AM
Pete Hegseth.

Pete Hegseth. Reuters file picture

The US carried out major airstrikes against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria on Friday, fulfiling President Donald Trump’s vow to avenge the deaths of two US Army soldiers and a civilian US interpreter killed in a terrorist attack in the central part of the country last Saturday.

American fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery fired more than 100 munitions at more than 70 suspected Islamic State targets at several locations across central Syria, including weapons storage areas and other buildings to support operations, the military’s Central Command said in a statement. It said Jordanian warplanes assisted in the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American air and artillery attacks were expected to last several hours, deep into early Saturday morning in Syria, in what Trump described as "a massive strike".

Social media accounts in Syria reported explosions across wide swaths of the country.

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth sought to tamp down fears that the US might reopen a major new war in West Asia, but also suggested that increased attacks against the Islamic State would continue.

“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance,” Hegseth said on social media. “The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.”

Hegseth added: “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.” He offered no other details about the strikes.

In a rally-style speech on Friday night in North Carolina, Trump called the attacks "very successful".

“We hit the ISIS thugs in Syria who were trying to regroup after their decimation by the Trump administration five years ago,” he said. “We hit them hard.”

The soldiers slain last Saturday were the first American casualties in the country since the fall of the dictator Bashar al-Assad last year. They were supporting counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State in Palmyra, a city in central Syria, when they came under fire from a lone gunman, American and Syrian officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though initial assessments suggest that it was most likely carried out by the Islamic State, according to the Pentagon and American intelligence officials.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

US Airstrike ISIS Islamic State (IS)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR voter deletions bigger than victory margins in more than half of BJP-held seats in Bengal

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2021, four years before the Election Commission launched the special intensive revision of electoral rolls
Omar Abdullah.
Quote left Quote right

You should think properly before naming a bill. It reminds me of an old Bollywood picture

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT