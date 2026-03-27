Donald Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East: Report

Kuwait's Shuwaikh port hit by drones causing material damage, no injuries reported, ports authority says
Kuwait's Shuwaikh port was hit by drones, causing material damage with no injuries reported, Kuwait ports authority said on Friday.
UAE willing to join international force to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report
The United Arab Emirates has told the U.S. and other Western allies it would participate in a multinational maritime taskforce to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The UAE is trying to push dozens of countries to create a “Hormuz Security Force” to defend the strait from Iranian attacks and escort shipping, the report added.
The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.
Several U.S. allies have said they have no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing a Trump request for military support to keep the vital waterway open.
France said on Thursday it had held talks with around 35 countries seeking partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the strait, but only once the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ends.
Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas, spiking energy prices and fuelling global inflation fears.
The UAE is also working on a U.N. Security Council resolution with Bahrain to provide any future taskforce with a mandate, but Russia and China could oppose the move, the report added.
U.N. Security Council members have begun negotiating resolutions to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including a Bahraini draft that would authorise the use of "all necessary means", Reuters reported earlier this week.
Last week, a senior Emirati official said UAE may join a U.S.-led effort to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran all but shut the waterway to ships.
The waterway is vital to the economy of the UAE, a major oil exporter and trade hub. Iran has repeatedly attacked an Emirati port located outside the Gulf that is used to load oil exports.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Airstrike hits building in Beirut's southern suburbs, security sources say
An airstrike with three missiles targeted a building in Beirut's southern suburbs early on Friday, security sources said.
No further details were immediately available. Israel launched an offensive against Hezbollah after the group opened fire on Israel on March 2, with Hezbollah saying it was acting in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East: Report
The Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Donald Trump more military options even as he weighs peace talks with Tehran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Department of Defense officials with knowledge of the planning.
Thai ship hit in Hormuz runs aground off Iran's Qeshm Island, Iran's Tasnim says
A Thai-flagged cargo ship that was hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has run aground off Iran's Qeshm Island, Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Friday.
Thailand said 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy, while three were missing after an explosion in the stern of the ship, Mayuree Naree, caused a fire in the engine room.
Mediators say Iran has not requested pause on energy-site strikes: Report
Iran has not requested a 10-day pause on strikes on its energy plants and has yet to deliver a final response to a 15-point plan to end the war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing peace talk mediators.
US President Donald Trump said earlier on Thursday he was pausing attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at what he cast as the Iranian government's request, and said talks with Tehran were going "very well."