Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation announced as dead

Key Events

Iran says attack kills Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief The head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him, Iranian state media reported. The Guard blamed the attack on the United States and Israel. It did not elaborate on where Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed. However, multiple airstrikes targeted residential areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Monday morning. Defence minister says Israel killed Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, vows to hunt down Iran leaders 'one by one'.

Iran reviewing peace proposal but not open to 'temporary ceasefire' Iran won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire", a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, adding that Tehran views Washington as lacking the readiness for a permanent ceasefire. The official confirmed Iran had received Pakistan's proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision. READ ALSO Iran, US ‘receive plan to end hostilities’, ceasefire ‘to be agreed on today’ via Pakistan

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Authorities in UAE's Fujairah respond to drone incident involving du telecom building Authorities in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Monday said they are responding to an "incident" after a drone approached from Iran toward the building of telecommunications company du, adding no injuries have been reported. They did not say where or whether the drone struck.

Iran executes man over attack on military site during January protests, Mizan Iran executed a man named Ali Fahim convicted over an attempt to storm a military facility and access an armoury during unrest in January, state media said on Monday, after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence. Iran has already executed three others linked to the incident, including Amirhossein Hatami earlier last week, and Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast on Sunday. Another man linked to the same case is believed to face execution in the coming days, according to rights group Amnesty International. Nationwide anti-government protests in January were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities said the defendants had tried to seize weapons and military equipment during protests, describing them as "rioters" acting against national security. Amnesty International said several defendants were facing execution over the unrest, adding in a recent report that detainees in such cases had been subjected to torture and "grossly unfair trials".

Debris from air defence interception injures Ghanaian national, Abu Dhabi Media office says Abu Dhabi authorities responded to an incident of falling debris on the Raneen Systems company in the Musaffah industrial area after a successful interception by air defence systems, resulting in moderate injuries to a Ghanaian national, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported. The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar. It wasn't clear why the building had been struck. Neither Israel nor the US claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz. From Sunday into Monday across Iran, local media and activists also reported strikes on Ahvaz, Bandar Lengeh, Karaj and Shiraz. The strikes in Bandar Lengeh and Kong killed at least six people and wounded 17 others, the state-run IRAN newspaper said. Another airstrike in southeastern Tehran hit a home, killing at least three people, Iranian state TV reported. Airstrikes early Monday morning also targeted the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran. Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes. Multiple countries over the years have sanctioned the university for its work with the military, particularly on Iran's ballistic missile programme, which is controlled by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard and other security forces have been using secondary sites as rally points as their bases have come under repeated attack during the war. Meanwhile, the state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran. It wasn't unclear what the target of the strike was. Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn't discussed its materiel losses.

Two dead recovered after Iranian strike on Haifa residential building, Israeli media reports Israeli rescuers recovered two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa after it was hit by an Iranian missile on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Iraq urges customers to send oil loading plans after Hormuz exemption, document shows Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO has asked its customers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, following media reports that Iran has exempted Iraq from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. "In light of the above, and to ensure the continuity and stability of crude oil export operations, we urge your esteemed company to submit its lifting schedules within 24 hours to enable the timely processing of your lifting programs, including vessel nominations and the contractual volumes, in full alignment with the agreed terms and conditions," SOMO said in the document issued on April 5. "We hereby reaffirm that all loading terminals, including the Basrah Oil Terminal (BOT) and associated facilities, remain fully operational, and SOMO is in a state of full readiness to execute all contractual lifting programs without any limitation," the document said. SOMO could not be immediately reached for comment outside of office hours. A resumption of oil exports will help the OPEC member lift production as its output collapsed to about 800,000 barrels per day last month. However, some market participants said it remains to be seen if any shipowners will allow their tankers to enter the Gulf to lift oil given that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is ongoing.

US, Iran and mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire, Axios reports The U.S., Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reported on Sunday, citing four U.S., Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal, the report said, adding that the first phase would be a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated. The second phase would be an agreement on ending the war, the report said. The ceasefire could be extended if additional time was required for talks, the report said. U.S. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening.

Airstrikes hit Iran's capital A series of airstrikes early Monday morning on Iran's capital targeted the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus. It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes. Multiple countries over the years have sanctioned the university for its work with the military, particularly on Iran's ballistic missile programme, which is controlled by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard and other security forces have been using secondary sites as rally points as their bases have come under repeated attack during the war. Explosions rang out into the night. The sound of low-flying fighter jets could be heard off and on for hours. Meanwhile, the state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran. It wasn't unclear what the target of the strike was. Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn't discussed its materiel losses.