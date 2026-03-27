US Chhath clips trigger ecological concerns online; lawmaker’s remark fuels racism debate

Videos of Chhath puja celebrations at a lake in Denton, North Texas, have sparked online backlash and triggered debates over environmental responsibility though key details remain unverified.

Clips circulating on social media appeared to show members of Indian community offering fruits, milk, and ritual items into a water body during the festival dedicated to the Sun God.

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The practice, symbolising purity and gratitude, is widely observed in parts of India and among diaspora communities.

The Telegraph Online could not independently verify the authenticity or timing of the viral clips.

Chaiti Chhath Puja was celebrated from March 22 to 25 this year.

The videos prompted criticism from social media users, who raised concerns about the potential impact on local water quality and aquatic life.

One user wrote, “Totally agree, dumping offerings into Texas lakes harms fish and pollutes our waters. Even biodegradable items like fruits and milk can spike organic waste, dropping oxygen levels and stressing aquatic life," reported News 18.

Others called for penalties such as fines, framing the issue as one of environmental protection. Some Indian-American users criticised the practice while cautioning against broader generalizations about the community’s practices.

Online reaction has escalated to hostility, and in some cases racism, as some people have called for deportation.

US Congressman, Brandon Gill called the Chhath puja celebrations in Texas a ‘third world’ ritual.

His remarks have drawn mixed reactions from users, with some agreeing to them while others claiming that they were ‘culturally insensitive’ and ‘disrespectful to religious traditions,” according to reports.

Similar concerns have been raised globally around water-based religious rituals.

In India such festivals have always been linked to temporary changes in the quality of water and regulatory measures taken to clean up the waste.

The frothing of Yamuna in Delhi is compounded every year as major festivals like Chhath Puja approach, when people traditionally immerse themselves in the river, reported Down to Earth.

The Denton episode highlights how quickly viral videos can turn cultural and religious events into flashpoints.