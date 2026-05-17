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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

US assesses potential drone threat from Cuba: Report

The intelligence shows the degree to which the Trump administration sees Cuba as a threat because of developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana

Reuters Published 17.05.26, 09:48 PM
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Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West, Florida, 90 miles north of Havana, Axios reported on Sunday, citing classified intelligence.

The intelligence — which could become a pretext for U.S. military action — shows the degree to which the Trump administration sees Cuba as a threat because of developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana, a senior U.S. official told the publication.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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