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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Security forces kill five terrorists in northwest Pakistan

At least 15 security officials were killed and several were injured in the attack at the police post on May 10. However, no particular group claimed responsibility for it

PTI Published 17.05.26, 04:04 PM
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Security forces gunned down five terrorists in intelligence-based operations in northwest Pakistan, police said on Sunday.

The operations were conducted late Saturday in the Bannu district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police.

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The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that the operations were launched following a recent attack on a police checkpost in Fateh Khel area in the district.

At least 15 security officials were killed and several were injured in the attack at the police post on May 10. However, no particular group claimed responsibility for it.

The terrorists killed were allegedly involved in attacks on security forces, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and civilians, RPO Khan said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for eliminating the terrorists in Bannu.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst-hit province, according to a 2025 report by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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