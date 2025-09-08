MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Turkey restricts access to X, YouTube, Instagram, other online platforms amid Opposition rallies

Netblocks said the access blockage came as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called for rallies after police set up barricades in areas around the party's headquarters in Istanbul

Reuters Published 08.09.25, 12:28 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock

Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said on Monday that access to online platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey on multiple networks.

Netblocks said the access blockage came as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called for rallies after police set up barricades in areas around the party's headquarters in Istanbul.

According to data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, the access problems began at 2045 GMT on Sunday, with bandwidth being throttled for the platforms.

Turkey's Access Providers Union, responsible for implementing internet blocking decisions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the access restrictions.

