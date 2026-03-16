Trump says deal with Cuba under talks; action possible after Iran

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States could soon reach a deal with Cuba or take other action, signaling that developments in the long-strained relationship may come quickly.

"Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump said. "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."

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The comments come as tensions between Washington and Havana remain elevated following years of sanctions, diplomatic friction and disputes over migration and security, with regional allies and investors watching closely for signs of a policy shift.