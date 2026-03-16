MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Trump says deal with Cuba under talks; action possible after Iran

The comments come as tensions between Washington and Havana remain elevated, with regional allies and investors watching closely for signs of a policy shift

Reuters Published 16.03.26, 10:58 AM
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump walks as he arrives back at the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 15, 2026. Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States could soon reach a deal with Cuba or take other action, signaling that developments in the long-strained relationship may come quickly.

"Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump said. "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."

Also Read

The comments come as tensions between Washington and Havana remain elevated following years of sanctions, diplomatic friction and disputes over migration and security, with regional allies and investors watching closely for signs of a policy shift.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission replaces Bengal, Kolkata police top brass after chief and home secretaries

State director general of police Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar removed in second administrative shuffle since model code of conduct came into effect after the Bengal Assembly poll schedule was announced on Sunday
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Mr. Modi is diminishing the value and standing of the BRICS+ Presidency

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT