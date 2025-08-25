Trump reiterates claim of stopping India-Pakistan war, says he ended seven conflicts worldwide

US President Donald Trump Monday claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan.

Talking to the press at the White House, Trump further claimed that of the seven wars he stopped, four were because he used tariffs and trade to negotiate with the parties involved in the conflict.

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up.." Trump said.

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...," he said.

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...," he added.

Trump did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or whether he was referring to the combined losses by both sides.

Last week, Trump had said that he ended six wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

On the day of his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump repeated multiple times within hours his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as well as spoke about Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

